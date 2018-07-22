Menu
Woodbridge
76°
Thunderstorm
Feels like: 76°F
Wind: 7mph SE
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 274 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Kizner becomes Stafford’s fourth schools superintendent in nine and a half years

Subscriber Content
Christopher Hirons
For Potomac Local
July 22, 2018 / 4:05 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Schools,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.