Fire crews called to basement blaze in Lake Ridge

From an email:

Firefighters responded to the report of a house on fire at 11970 Shorewood Court in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported fire in the basement in the rear of the house.

Crews entered through the rear basement door of the home and through the front door, attacking fire in the basement. Crews contained the fire to a single room in the basement of the home and had the fire extinguished within 20 minutes.

The fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Two adult occupants were displaced. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWC DF&R responded to the incident.