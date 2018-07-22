Democrats to host Dale City veterans town hall

On the evening of Wednesday, July 25, 2018 State Senator George Barker,

Delegate Luke Torian, Delegate Lee Carter, Delegate Hala Ayala, and Delegate Danica Roem will join Delegate Elizabeth Guzman and State Senator Jeremy McPike to host a Veterans Town Hall at Dale City VFW Post 1503. Guest Speakers will include Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Jaime Areizaga-Soto, staff from Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), and Benefit workers for the Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program.

“Prince William and Fauquier Counties are home to many active-duty and retired military members and their families,” said Delegate Guzman. “They have dedicated their lives to protect our freedom and now we need to ensure they are able to thrive while back at home. Governor Northam, as a veteran himself, and his predecessor have already been working to improve the lives of this community. However, it is time that Prince William county residents share legislative ideas, so that their elected officials will bring their voices to the table. I look forward to working with my constituents to bring new ideas to Richmond. This community has done so much for this country and it is time we do greater things for them.”

“With nearly 800,000 veterans in Virginia, we are committed to supporting veterans through education and employment in the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) initiative, with healthcare services in our regional care centers, and with case workers to assist with federal VA claims,” said Senator McPike. “Virginia has added more veterans to our workforce than all other states combined. This town hall is an opportunity to hear directly from veterans in our community and connect to resources at the state level to support them and their families.”

Date: Wednesday, July 25th, 2018

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 1503

14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City, VA 22193