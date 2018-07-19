VRE goes to the dogs in Manassas

Public safety officials and K-9 units trained on Tuesday at the Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station to combat threats on the rails.

More from a press release:

Virginia Railway Express (VRE) hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on a canine training event at the VRE Broad Run train yard in Prince William County today as part of a continuous effort in interagency surface training. This training opportunity is one of many law enforcement related training events hosted by VRE with local, state and federal partner agencies in the area.

The training consisted of TSA explosives detection canines sweeping train equipment and a station to help familiarize the dogs and their handlers with railroad environments. TSA trains explosives detection canines as one of its many measures to secure the national transportation system. This training is unique because the dogs come to the train yard so they can learn to easily adapt to railroad settings in the event a security situation occurs.

For the past several years, VRE has partnered with FBI, DHS, local law enforcement authorities, Capitol Police, NIH, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, CSX police, NS police, Amtrak police, Secret Service, TSA and many other agencies by hosting training activities to detect narcotics and explosives. These training activities help law enforcement officials and canine units become familiarized with VRE equipment and security procedures to ensure the protection and safety of VRE riders.