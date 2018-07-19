Haymarket police parody ‘Top Gun’ in lip sync video

Like Tom Cruise in Top Gun, officers of the Haymarket Police Department “feel the need for speed.”

And they say that in a newly created video parody of the 1986 movie made for the police lip sync challenge, a series of viral videos featuring officers in departments across the U.S. lip syncing to familiar songs.

The Haymarket video stars Police Chief Kevin Lands who not only mouths the words to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” but also shreds the guitar during the song’s bridge.

Locally, Fairfax County and George Mason University Police have made lip sync videos and posted them on Facebook. Manassas police told its social media they were working on a video of their own.