Menu
Woodbridge
72°
Clear
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 2mph WSW
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 274 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Demolition begins in Dumfries ahead of First Town Center, Route 1 projects

Subscriber Content
Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser
July 19, 2018 / 3:37 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dumfries Local

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.