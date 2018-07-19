Menu
Burglar steals money from B-Thrifty safe

News
Potomac Local
July 19, 2018 / 2:26 pm / Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

On July 17 at 7:00PM, officers responded to the B-Thrifty located at 13412 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. An employee reported to police that an unknown suspect entered the business around 1:45AM that morning. The investigation revealed that there were no signs of forced entry. The suspect took moneybags from a safe before fleeing the business on foot. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:

Black with light skin, black hair with a mustache and a beard. Last seen wearing a bright neon green Nike shirt.

News, Woodbridge Local, Crime

