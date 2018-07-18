Menu
Woodbridge
72°
Clear
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 3mph W
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 274 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

The railroad gate on Balls Ford Road is need of repair

Traffic
Potomac Local
July 18, 2018 / 9:31 pm / Leave a Comment

From the Virginia Department of Transportation: 

Flagging will occur along Balls Ford Road between Wellington Road and Prince William Parkway (Route 234) Sunday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon for repairs to the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

There will be one lane of alternating traffic during the flagging. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Prince William, Traffic & Transit

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.