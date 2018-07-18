The railroad gate on Balls Ford Road is need of repair
From the Virginia Department of Transportation:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Flagging will occur along Balls Ford Road between Wellington Road and Prince William Parkway (Route 234) Sunday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon for repairs to the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
There will be one lane of alternating traffic during the flagging. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.