WOODBRIDGE — Potomac Local was on the scene when Prince William police arrested an armed robbery suspect.

Officers and K9 units swarmed the J&J International Market on River Ridge Boulevard about 3 p.m. Tuesday and arrested 30-year-old Antuan Jamal Pendergraph.

He’s suspected in a series of robberies in the Dumfries area.

More from Prince William police:

Commercial Burglaries | Armed Robbery *ARREST – On July 12, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified the suspect involved in an armed robbery of the Shell service station located at 3186 River Heritage Blvd on July 1. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Antuan Jamal PENDERGRAPH. Attempts to locate him at the time were unsuccessful. Upon further investigation, detectives from the Property Crimes determined that the accused was also involved in two commercial burglaries that occurred in the Prince William Square Shopping Center in Woodbridge on July 16 and obtained additional arrest warrants. On July 17 at 2:21PM, a detective was in the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and River Ridge Blvd when he observed the accused walking on the side of the road. When responding officers arrived and challenged the accused, he attempted to flee the area on foot. Additional officers quickly saturated the area and eventually determined that the accused had run inside of the J & J International Market located at 16593 River Ridge Blvd. The business was evacuated, and the accused eventually was located and arrested without further incident when he attempted to exit a rear door of the business. The investigation continues.

Arrested on July 17:

Antuan Jamal PENDERGRAPH, 30, of no fixed address

Charged with 1 count of robbery, 2 count of burglary, 1 count of grand larceny, and 2 count of destruction property

Court Date: August 21, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond