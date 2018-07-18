Ruszczewski accused of stabbing man, woman outside hotel

Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On July 15 at 1:36PM, officers responded to the Best Western located at 10820 Balls Ford Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in an ongoing verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as a 21-year-old woman, after attending a concert in the area. At some point, the accused left the hotel and returned to find the woman speaking with another unknown male, identified as24-year-old man. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed both of the victims in the upper body causing non-life threatening injuries. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. The accused fled the area prior to officers arriving. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jeffrey Scott RUSZCZEWSKI II. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.