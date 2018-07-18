Midday mess snarls traffic for miles on I-66

CENTREVILLE — Five vehicles piled on top of each other on Interstate 66 on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews from Fairfax and Prince William counties were called to milepost 53 where two tractor-trailers and three other vehicles collided in near Route 28 before 2 p.m.

All of the vehicles were traveling on I-66 west toward Manassas.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or charged in the crash.

Traffic backed up for about 10 miles, from the scene of the crash to at least Oakton at milepost 60.

Tow trucks were brought to remove the crashed cars, and heavy equipment to remove debris from of the trucks that ran off the highway into trees on the right side of the road.