Menu
Woodbridge
72°
Clear
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 3mph W
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 274 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Gas crews called for leak in Dale City

News
Potomac Local
July 18, 2018 / 4:41 pm / Leave a Comment

DALE CITY — A small gas leak closed a portion of Crescent Street.

Fire and rescue crews and police were called to the street in Dale City just off Cloverdale Road about 3 p.m. for a report of an outside gas leak.

They closed a portion of the street preventing drivers to cross into the affected area. We’re told the gas leak was underneath the street.

A project to repave the street was underway prior to the leak.

Crews from Washington arrived on the scene about 4:30 p.m. and took over for police and fire crews.

A spokesman for the company told us there were no customers affected by the leak.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dale City Local

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.