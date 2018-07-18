Gas crews called for leak in Dale City
DALE CITY — A small gas leak closed a portion of Crescent Street.
Fire and rescue crews and police were called to the street in Dale City just off Cloverdale Road about 3 p.m. for a report of an outside gas leak.
They closed a portion of the street preventing drivers to cross into the affected area. We’re told the gas leak was underneath the street.
A project to repave the street was underway prior to the leak.
Crews from Washington arrived on the scene about 4:30 p.m. and took over for police and fire crews.
A spokesman for the company told us there were no customers affected by the leak.
