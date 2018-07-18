28-year-old killed crossing Manassas street

Fatal Hit and Run

On July 14, 2018 at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Winterset Dr for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was determined the victim was crossing Dumfries Rd on foot when he was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Dumfries Rd. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, but the driver was later identified. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim is identified as FOY, Lashun a 28 year-old resident of Manassas. The investigation is on-going.