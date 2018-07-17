Woodbridge Airport to be remembered at new Taco Bell

LAKE RIDGE — A new Taco Bell will open just off Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge.

The fast-food restaurant on Cape Cod Court will hire 30 people to run the store and will feature the same menu items as other nearby Taco Bell franchises.

Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson tells us a historical marker will be erected near the Taco Bell noting the significance of the old Woodbridge Airport which was located where Old Bridge Festival shopping center sits today.

Anderson sent us the text to be included on the marker: