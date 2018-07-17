These cars have got to go. A new commuter lot is set to open.

From the Virginia Department of Transportation:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Park & Ride lot on Courthouse Road in Stafford County is moving to its new permanent location, east of the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 140 on Monday, July 30.

The new commuter lot is being relocated as part of the ongoing construction project to build a diverging diamond interchange at Exit 140.

The new lot is located at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Wyche Road. It will open with approximately 600 parking spaces, which is 50 more spaces than the existing commuter lot.

Once construction is complete by July 2020, the final lot will have a total of 850 parking spaces. It will also include a dedicated carpool, vanpool and bus pickup and drop-off area to assist with High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) use.

A temporary signal will be activated at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Wyche Road to make it easier for drivers to enter and exit the new location.

This is the first of two commuter lots being built as part of the project. A smaller lot with an estimated 250 parking spaces will be located on the opposite side of Courthouse Road. Together, the two lots will offer a total of approximately 1,100 parking spaces.

Vehicles must be removed from the existing commuter lot by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31.

Message boards will be posted this week to alert users about the upcoming move.