Tagless Mercedes leads police on pursuit through North Stafford

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

A suspect was arrested on numerous charges after attempting to elude a Stafford Deputy on Saturday, July 14, 2018 around noon. Deputy B. U. Demirci was on routine patrol in the area of Route 1 and Coal Landing Road when he observed a white Mercedes sedan with no front tag displayed. The deputy positioned himself where he could then observe the rear tag and had dispatch run it through DMV. The tag returned as not being on file. Deputy Demirci activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The driver immediately accelerated the Mercedes and began attempting to elude the deputy.

The chase continued north on Route 1 through the Garrisonville Road intersection with the suspect passing other vehicles on the shoulder and weaving in and out of traffic. Once north of the I95 interchange, the suspect vehicle made a u-turn and began traveling south. While attempting to enter the I95 northbound ramp, the driver lost control and crashed into numerous trees. He was quickly apprehended by Deputy Demirci and his K-9 partner, Steel.

Casildo Agosto, age twenty six of Dumfries, was not injured in the crash. He advised the deputy that he ran because he did not have a license and there was marijuana in the car. He was charged with Eluding Police, Driving with no License, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Possession of Marijuana.