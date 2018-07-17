Menu
Woodbridge
72°
Clear
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 5mph WNW
Humidity: 88%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Wanted felon captured at Woodbridge supermarket
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 273 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Parents charged after crack cocaine, heroin, meth found in car

News
Potomac Local
July 17, 2018 / 6:22 pm / Leave a Comment
Erica D. Bright

From Prince William police: 

Felony Child Neglect – On July 15 at 7:06PM, officers responded to a parking lot located 6500 block of Trading Sq in Haymarket (20169) to investigate an unconscious person.
 
The investigation revealed that one of the accused, identified as Erica D. BRIGHT, was found unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle by a citizen. When officers arrived, the female had awoken and refused medical attention.
 
Further investigation by officers determined that the female, identified as Erica D. BRIGHT,

John Allen Bright, Jr.


was under the influence of a narcotic. A small child was in the vehicle at the time and was unharmed.
 
Officers searched the vehicle and recovered crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana. The child’s father, identified as John Allen BRIGHT, returned to the vehicle a short time later and was also detained. Following the investigation, both of the parents were arrested.
 
The child was eventually released into the custody of another family member.
Arrested on July 15:

John Allen BRIGHT, Jr., 30, of the 9100 block John S Mosby Hwy in Upperville, Virginia
Charged with 1 count of felony child neglect and 2 counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotic
Court Date: August 27, 2018| Bond: Held on a $5,000 secured bond

Erica D. BRIGHT, 26, of the 9100 block John S Mosby Hwy in Upperville, Virginia
Charged with 1 count of felony child neglect, 1 count of possession of marijuana, and 3 counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotic
Court Date: August 27, 2018| Bond: Held on a $7,500 secured bond

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Crime, Gainesville, Haymarket Local

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.