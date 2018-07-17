Parents charged after crack cocaine, heroin, meth found in car

From Prince William police:

Felony Child Neglect – On July 15 at 7:06PM, officers responded to a parking lot located 6500 block of Trading Sq in Haymarket (20169) to investigate an unconscious person.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused, identified as Erica D. BRIGHT, was found unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle by a citizen. When officers arrived, the female had awoken and refused medical attention.

was under the influence of a narcotic. A small child was in the vehicle at the time and was unharmed.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana. The child’s father, identified as John Allen BRIGHT, returned to the vehicle a short time later and was also detained. Following the investigation, both of the parents were arrested.

The child was eventually released into the custody of another family member.

Arrested on July 15:

John Allen BRIGHT, Jr., 30, of the 9100 block John S Mosby Hwy in Upperville, Virginia

Charged with 1 count of felony child neglect and 2 counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotic

Court Date: August 27, 2018| Bond: Held on a $5,000 secured bond

Erica D. BRIGHT, 26, of the 9100 block John S Mosby Hwy in Upperville, Virginia

Charged with 1 count of felony child neglect, 1 count of possession of marijuana, and 3 counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotic

Court Date: August 27, 2018| Bond: Held on a $7,500 secured bond