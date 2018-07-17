Locals graduate University of Alabama

From an email:

The University of Alabama awarded some 5,436 degrees during spring 2018 commencement May 4-6.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with nationally renowned faculty performing cutting-edge research.

Among the recipients are:

Zenia Boswell of Woodbridge, VA (22191), M.S. in Human Environmental Sciences

Kyra Briddell of Woodbridge, VA (22192), Bachelor of Arts Communication

Jessica Gray of Manassas, VA (20112), B.S. in Education

Christopher Harley of Bristow, VA (20136), B.S. Commerce Business Administration

Paige Kyzer of Gainesville, VA (20155), Bachelor of Arts Communication

Kiara Lawson of Woodbridge, VA (22191), Bachelor of Arts

David Lewis of Gainesville, VA (20155), B.S. in Aerospace Engineering

Brittanie Malloy of Gainesville, VA (20155), B.S. in Human Environmental Science

Emily Moessner of Woodbridge, VA (22191), Bachelor of Arts Communication

Meighan Parker of Woodbridge, VA (22193), Juris Doctor

Jasmine Turk of Woodbridge, VA (22191), B.S. Commerce Business Administration

Jacob Underbakke of Stafford, VA (22554), B.S. in Mechanical Engineering