Locals graduate University of Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded some 5,436 degrees during spring 2018 commencement May 4-6.
Zenia Boswell of Woodbridge, VA (22191), M.S. in Human Environmental Sciences
Kyra Briddell of Woodbridge, VA (22192), Bachelor of Arts Communication
Jessica Gray of Manassas, VA (20112), B.S. in Education
Christopher Harley of Bristow, VA (20136), B.S. Commerce Business Administration
Paige Kyzer of Gainesville, VA (20155), Bachelor of Arts Communication
Kiara Lawson of Woodbridge, VA (22191), Bachelor of Arts
David Lewis of Gainesville, VA (20155), B.S. in Aerospace Engineering
Brittanie Malloy of Gainesville, VA (20155), B.S. in Human Environmental Science
Emily Moessner of Woodbridge, VA (22191), Bachelor of Arts Communication
Meighan Parker of Woodbridge, VA (22193), Juris Doctor
Jasmine Turk of Woodbridge, VA (22191), B.S. Commerce Business Administration
Jacob Underbakke of Stafford, VA (22554), B.S. in Mechanical Engineering
