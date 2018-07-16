Two area students headed to Bob Jones University

From an email:

New students came to campus as Bob Jones University hosted summer orientation on June 15-16 and June 22-23.

Incoming students and their parents attended informational sessions about the BJU experience, had the opportunity to ask questions regarding academics, financial aid and student life and became familiar with the campus.

Additionally, students had the opportunity to connect with other new students, current students and faculty.

“Summer orientation provides students and their families the opportunity to experience BJU,” said Mrs. Rebecca Weier, BJU’s Director of Student Success and Engagement. “Students who attend this exciting, informative program will be better prepared to start classes with confidence in August.”

Julianna Viera of Manassas will be attending BJU in the upcoming fall semester.

Benjamin Yates of Woodbridge will be attending BJU in the upcoming fall semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education.