Third suspect in Stafford shooting nabbed in Dumfries

DUMFRIES — A suspect in a shooting in Stafford County was arrested in Dumfries.

Stafford authorities said they apprehended the suspect about noon Sunday while he was walking on Fuller Heights Road. The arrest came in an operation of the Northern Virginia U.S. Marshal Task Force.

The suspect is accused of aggravated malicious wounding in a shooting of a man on July 5 on Minuteman Circle in Stafford County. On that day, sheriff’s deputies were called to the area for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found evidence of a shooting. They later found the victim shot in the leg at a local hospital.

Hayden James Patrick, 20, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to shoot to main or kill.

Two other suspects — Fa-eez Gomda, 18, and Isaiah Keyes, 19, of Fredericksburg. Both were arrested by the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.

From authorities: