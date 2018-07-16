MANASSAS — Siding on a home near Manassas melted today after a lawnmower caught fire.

Fire and rescue crews were called to 9812 Hynson Drive at about 3 p.m. Monday.

Crews were able to douse the blaze before it extended from the front year into the home, but not before flames melted siding on one wall of the house.

No one was injured.

A neighbor who witnessed the fire said she heard what sounded like an explosion, what she described as “a loud boom” just before fire crews arrived.