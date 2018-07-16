Menu
Fire crews work to save cats at Lake Ridge townhouse fire

News
Potomac Local
July 16, 2018 / 1:02 pm / Leave a Comment

LAKE RIDGE — At least 10 cats were pulled from a burning townhouse about noon Monday.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the 12600 block of Dulcinea Place in Lake Ridge at 11:48 a.m. for a report of a kitchen fire.

The fire was brought under control shortly after fire crews arrived. No one was injured.

Fire found multiple cats inside the house. Crews worked to resuscitate some of the cats.

The home was occupied by one elderly woman at the time of the fire, according to initial reports.

News, Lake Ridge, Woodbridge Local, Prince William

