Driver runs off Prince William Parkway during summer storm

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — As lighting filled the sky and thunder crashed overhead, the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser ran off the road.

The crash happened at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Scenic Pointe Place near Manassas about 4:30 p.m.

No one was injured. The driver ran off the road into a median, popping at least one of the rear tires of the vehicle.

The crash occurred as a heavy storm was rolling overhead bringing wind, rain, lightning, and thunder.