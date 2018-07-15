Woodbridge Army vet gets free home roof replacement

An Army veteran who lives in the 13000 block of Bottner Court in Woodbridge, just off Horner Road, had her roof replaced for free on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Owens Corning Platinum Contractors are working with Purple Heart Homes to provide new roofs to veterans in need and their families as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Blanca Davila-Pabon, who served as a staff sergeant in the Army, will receive a new roof on Friday, July 13, from Dreamhome Remodeling Inc., an Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Contractor. This nationwide effort is a way to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Owens Corning Roofing and its network of independent Platinum Contractors, along with support from the Owens Corning Foundation, are donating roofing materials and labor to replace roofing shingles on the homes of military veterans and their families throughout the country. Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Blanca Davila-Pabon was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.