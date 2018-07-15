CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteer advocates to help protect abused and neglected children

Good Morning Prince William – Volunteers needed for the Christmas in July event on Saturday July 21st. This event is sponsored by The Philadelphia Tavern, Sinistral Brewing and Volunteer Prince William to benefit The Un-Tim-A-Tree Holiday Gift program for needy kids.

Duties include selling drink tickets and checking IDs. 3 shifts available- 12noon-3pm, 3pm-6pm and 6-pm-9pm. This is a fun, family event on Main Street, Old Town Manassas with raffles, giveaways, games, food, drinks and Santa!

Please sign up to help at mfoley@volunteerprincewilliam.org. This promises to be great fun!

· ACTS needs volunteers to help sort donations at the thrift store next week – July 16-20th between 10am-4pm. Please register online at: actspwc.org volunteer application.

· K9s Serving Vets is gearing up for the Annual Raffle and Auction on Saturday August 4th, 4-8pm at Bungalow Alehouse in Woodbridge. Come out and meet the service dog teams and bid on amazing auctions items including getaways, dinners, grills and other cool stuff. You can bid online as well at: https://goo.gl/C9NMC.

· Saved Hands Foundation is looking for a volunteer to help others write their resumes and distribute school supplies at their 5th Annual Back Pack giveaway on Saturday August 11, 12noon-3pm. Please call (571) 572-9013 to learn more about these opportunities.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shrifts are just 2-3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

· Mark your calendars for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday October 20 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for set-up, refreshments, advocacy, finish line brigade and route monitoring. Please email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteer advocates to help protect abused and neglected children in our community. You’ll receive fantastic training to give you all the skills needed to help these kids. Please email Suzanne at: smitchell@casacis.org to learn more about the program and register for the next orientation session.

· PW Conservation Alliance has several fun workdays coming up. Please join them on August 4th at Merrimac Farm, 9am-12noon. It feels good to get your hands dirty. Please RSVP for these events at (703) 490-5200 or via email at: alliance@pwconserve.org.

· Mark your calendars for Saturday August 25th for the 3rd Annual Farm to Table event to support the Prince William Environmental Excellence Foundation at Windy Knoll Farm. The event runs from 3-8pm with 2 seating’s for dinner. Tickets are just $40 for adults, $20 for children 13-18 and free for kids under 12. There will be local vendors, artisan and farm sponsors and antique equipment. It promises to fun for the entire family. You can buy tickets on line at: princewilliamfarm2table2018.eventbrite.com.

· The Manassas Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach crafts to the members of the center each week. Come share your love of knitting, crocheting, painting, ceramics and such with others. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info. They also would love a volunteer to teach Sign Language class as well. It’s a great way to share your skill. Please call Sue at 703-792-7154 to learn more.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers to share hobbies and interests with the kids on weekends. If you have a little time please bring your interest to share with them such as sewing, gardening, cooking, golf, arts & crafts, jewelry to name just a few. Please fill out the volunteer application with your resume at: youthfortomorrow.org.

· The Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps needs both medical and non-medical volunteers to join their ranks. These volunteers are trained to respond to public health emergencies as well as day to day health department activities. They offer tons of training topics to build your skillset. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Executive Director Mary Foley.