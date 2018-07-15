Car, package thieves hit Manassas

On July 11, 2018 at approximately 3:45 p.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8400 block of Willow Glen Ct for a report of a larceny. The victim told police a package that had been delivered to the front door of his residence had been stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred on July 11th between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Theft of Motor Vehicle

On July 12, 2018 at approximately 9:56 a.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9400 block of Weeping Willow Dr for a report of a motor vehicle theft. The victim reported she had parked her black 2012 Kia Forte in the area around 11:00 p.m. on July 11th. On July 12th at approximately 5:00 a.m., the victim returned to the area and discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

Vehicle Break-in

On July 12, 2018 at approximately 6:30 a.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9300 block of Waterford Drive for a report of a vehicle break-in. The investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle had been rummaged through between 11:30 p.m. on July 11th and 6:30 a.m. on July 12th. No items were reported missing.