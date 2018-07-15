Bring a new, unwrapped toy for FREE admission to Christmas in July celebration at Philly Tavern

It’s Christmas in July on Saturday, and you won’t want to miss this celebration for a great cause.

Volunteer Prince William will collect toys for needy children this coming holiday season. It’s the biggest annual program for the charity.

It’s so big, in fact, that Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the Manassas-based charity for a celebration at Philadelphia Tavern from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21.

They’ll be live Stormin’ Norman Band from 3 to 7 p.m. It’s FREE to attend, and in lieu of a cover charge, all we ask is that you bring a new, unwrapped toy that will be donated to Volunteer Prince William’s Un-Trim-A-Tree Program.

The event is made possible by Philadelphia Tavern and Sinistral Brewing Company.