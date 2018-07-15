Body found near path in Marumsco Acre Lake Park

Death Investigation – On July 13 at 6:47AM, officers responded to investigate a body that was located in the 14400 block of Melbourne Ave in Woodbridge (22191). A citizen called police after discovering the body while walking along a path in Marumsco Acre Lake Park. The body, an adult male, was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis to determine the cause of death. The victim’s identity will be release once next-of-kin has been notified. At this time, there is no public threat or need for concern. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.