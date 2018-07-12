Trailers, trash truck burn on Featherstone Road

WOODBRIDGE — It wasn’t quite a dumpster fire, but burning garbage was a hot problem Thursday.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a moving an storage firm at 1250 Featherstone Road in Woodbridge at 11:34 a.m.

A garbage truck caught fire and flames extended to two nearby tractor trailers, said Battalion Chief Jason Reese.

No one was injured.

The trailers contained cardboard boxes. It’s unclear what was on the garbage truck.

The fire is under investigation.

By 1 o’clock, Prince William County fire and rescue crews had the blaze well under control. Fire crews were seen drinking water to stay hydrated in temperatures that hovered in the mid-80s.