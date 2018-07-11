One arrested in Knollwood Court shooting
One man is under arrest charged in connection to a shooting on Knollwood Court in Stafford County on June 25.
From Stafford sheriff’s office:
Following a search warrant executed this morning in the City of Fredericksburg, Karsten Jermaine Lea, 24, of Stafford was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Stafford County including burglary while armed, conspiracy, and extortion. He is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities have not released the condition of the victim. We’ll post more as we have it.
