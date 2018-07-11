Man injured at construction site flown to hospital
MANASSAS — One man is hurt this afternoon after a construction accident just outside Manassas.
The unidentified victim was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital about 1:40 p.m. The victim was placed in a helicopter that landed at Bennett Elementary School, near where the accident occurred.
Rescue crews were called to Haversack Hunt Way and Caledonia Meadow Drive at 12:55 p.m. for a report of an injury, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman Matt Smolsky.
Smolsky did not have details about the crash or the extent of the injuries of the victim.
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.