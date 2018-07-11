Menu
Man injured at construction site flown to hospital

News
Potomac Local
July 11, 2018

MANASSAS — One man is hurt this afternoon after a construction accident just outside Manassas.

The unidentified victim was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital about 1:40 p.m. The victim was placed in a helicopter that landed at Bennett Elementary School, near where the accident occurred.

Rescue crews were called to Haversack Hunt Way and Caledonia Meadow Drive at 12:55 p.m. for a report of an injury, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman Matt Smolsky.

Smolsky did not have details about the crash or the extent of the injuries of the victim.

 

 

 

