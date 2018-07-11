Man charged with brandishing gun while traveling in Dale City

From Prince William police:

Brandishing – On June 1 at 6:20AM, officers responded to investigate a brandishing that was reported to have occurred in the area of Minnieville Rd and Spriggs Rd in Woodbridge (22193).

The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he was stopped at the traffic light in the above area when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck pulled alongside his vehicle. The victim further reported that the driver was holding a handgun in his hand, which he then pointed upward.

The other driver yelled towards the victim about his driving before pulling away. The victim continued to an area business where police were contacted. During the course of the investigation, a possible identity of the driver was developed. The driver was subsequently identified as the accused, Jesse William Blair LYON. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the accused who was arrested during a traffic stop on July 10.

Arrested on July 10:

Jesse William Blair LYON, 30, of 106 Cropp Rd in Fredericksburg

Charged with brandishing

Court Date: August 21, 2018 | Bond: Unavailable