Menu
Woodbridge
78°
Sunny
Feels like: 78°F
Wind: 4mph NE
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 5
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 272 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Key intersection at Manassas center city may be fit for a roundabout

Subscriber Content
Mike Salmon
For Potomac Local
July 11, 2018 / 5:24 pm / Leave a Comment

Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community

Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.


—or—


Try us FREE for 14 days!

Or log into your account.

Terms of Service

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Traffic & Transit,

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.