Girl, 15, missing from Woodbridge home

From Prince William police:

*MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Ana Maria HERNANDEZ-RODRIGUEZ.

The investigation revealed Ana Maria was last seen at her residence on Stafford Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County at approximately 1:18PM on July 5. Ana Maria is believed to be missing under circumstances that indicate her physical safety may be in jeopardy, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Ana Maria HERNANDEZ-RODRIGUEZ is described as a white female, 15 years of age, 5’3”, 100 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a white shirt and black capri pants.