Police subdue Quantico woman they say brandished a knife

From Prince William police:

Stabbing Investigation | Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 9 at 9:47AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 230 block of 4th Ave in the Town of Quantico (22134) to investigate a possible domestic involving a knife.

A third party caller reported to police that an unknown woman was seen holding a knife and threatening a man as they were standing on a balcony of the residence. Officers arrived and confronted the woman who was still holding the knife and threatening the man.

When officers challenged the woman, she ignored officers’ commands and went back into the residence. The woman eventually came to the door without the knife and refused to cooperate with officers. When officers attempted to detain the accused, she resisted.

Officers deployed pepper spray and, after a brief struggle, the accused was detained without further incident. Upon further investigation, officers determined that the victim, a 61-year-old man, and the accused, an acquaintance, were both intoxicated and became involved in a verbal altercation while standing on the balcony.

During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the hand before officers arrived. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was charged.

Arrested on July 9:

Jennifer HENRY, 45, of 15238 Wentwood Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, assault & battery on a LEO, intoxicated in public, and obstruction of justice

Court Date: July 24, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond