Police search for suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery

News
Potomac Local
July 10, 2018 / 1:59 pm / Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

Armed Robbery – On July 8 at 11:11AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7301 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The employee reported to police that a male wearing a mask entered the store and brandished a handgun toward the employee. The suspect then forced the employee to open the cash register to obtain money before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported.
 
A Prince William County police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County Police searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.    
Suspect Description:

A light skinned male, between 19 & 25 years of age, 5’06”, 150lbs, with a thin build
Last seen wearing a facemask, black long sleeve sweater, khaki pants, and black tennis shoes. The suspect was also carrying a red, soft ice cooler

