Police search for suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery
From Prince William police:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and PhotosArmed Robbery – On July 8 at 11:11AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7301 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The employee reported to police that a male wearing a mask entered the store and brandished a handgun toward the employee. The suspect then forced the employee to open the cash register to obtain money before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported.A Prince William County police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County Police searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.Suspect Description:
A light skinned male, between 19 & 25 years of age, 5’06”, 150lbs, with a thin build
Last seen wearing a facemask, black long sleeve sweater, khaki pants, and black tennis shoes. The suspect was also carrying a red, soft ice cooler
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.