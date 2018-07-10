Maryland man accused of arranging to meet for sex acts with minor

From Prince William police:

?Internet Crimes Against Children — On June 26, a Prince William County detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation concerning an online advertisement posted by an individual, later identified as the accused, who was soliciting minors for inappropriate pictures and for sexual acts.

During the investigation, the detective posed undercover as an underage juvenile female and made contact with the accused through electronic means over the course of multiple days. During the course of communications, the accused sent and solicited inappropriate photographs.

The accused also requested to meet in order to engage in sexual acts and arranged to meet the undercover detective at a public location in Manassas on July 10. Once there, members of the Prince William SWAT team arrested the individual without incident.

This operation was conducted in a controlled environment and at no time involved actual children. Prince William County Police would like to remind parents of the dangers of social media and to take an active role in monitoring what their children are doing online and on their cellular devices in hopes of preventing such acts.

Arrested on July 10:

Michael Ray RIGGLEMAN, 45, of Mount Savage Rd, Mount Savage, Maryland

Charged with production of child pornography under the age of 15, attempted indecent liberties with children, and using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children under the age of 15

Court Date: September 13, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond