Ramoth Church Road realignment set for Wednesday

From the Virginia Department of Transportation:

The realignment of Ramoth Church Road at Courthouse Road in Stafford County has been postponed and will now open early Wednesday, July 11. Ramoth Church Road at Courthouse Road will soon intersect with Winding Creek Road.

Crews will be working overnight on Winding Creek Road as construction advances and crews get closer to opening the realigned intersection in its final configuration.

Drivers should anticipate alternating, one-way traffic on Winding Creek Road starting at 7 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow, July 10. Flaggers will direct drivers through the intersection overnight.

After tomorrow morning’s rush hour, Winding Creek Road traffic near Courthouse Road will be slightly shifted to the new section of the road.

On Tuesday night, crews will work on Ramoth Church Road from 7 p.m. ? 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 11. Drivers should expect alternating, one-way traffic and flagging operations at the intersection during the work zone hours.

Crews will then shift traffic to the realigned Ramoth Church Road and the new traffic pattern is expected to go into effect early Wednesday morning.

The realignment is part of the project to widen Courthouse Road from two lanes to four lanes and rebuild the Interstate 95 Exit 140 interchange to a diverging diamond.

A traffic signal at the realigned intersection is estimated to be installed in summer 2019.