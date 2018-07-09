Madison Alicea of Dumfries makes Dean’s List

From an email:

Each semester, Bard College at Simon’s Rock recognizes superior scholarship through the Dean’s List. Madison Alicea, of Dumfries, VA, has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must carry 14 or more credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.5.

