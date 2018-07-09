Expect delays: I-95 paving between Stafford and Prince William County

From the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Interstate 95 paving improvements will be underway in Stafford County between Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and the Prince William County line during July and August, and drivers can expect nighttime delays on Sunday-Thursday evenings.

Crews are resurfacing three sections of I-95 in Stafford:

I-95 northbound between Exit 140.5 and mile marker 141

I-95 northbound between Exit 144 (Garrisonville Road) and mile marker 146.6

I-95 southbound between the Prince William County line and mile marker 146.5

This $1.9 million project aims to provide a smooth, high-quality riding surface for motorists. Approximately 146,000 vehicles a day travel this section of I-95.

Paving Begins on I-95 Southbound on Sunday, July 8

Weather permitting, paving work is scheduled to begin on I-95 southbound next week between the Prince William County line and mile marker 145 at the Aquia Creek bridge. This work zone will include interstate paving crews and workers performing ongoing bridge rehabilitation work on I-95 southbound over Aquia Creek.

Lane closures are scheduled to occur at the following dates and times:

Sunday, July 8

Two lanes closed 11 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Monday, July 9 – Thursday, July 12

Single lane closed at 9 p.m.

Two lanes closed from Prince William line to Aquia Creek bridge 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Paving work zone complete at 4:30 a.m.

Single lane remains closed at Aquia Creek bridge until 7 a.m.

Friday, July 13