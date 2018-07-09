Menu
Woodbridge
62°
Clear
Feels like: 62°F
Wind: 1mph N
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 30.25"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 266 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Expect delays: I-95 paving between Stafford and Prince William County

Traffic
Potomac Local
July 9, 2018 / 12:00 am / Leave a Comment

From the Virginia Department of Transportation: 

Interstate 95 paving improvements will be underway in Stafford County between Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and the Prince William County line during July and August, and drivers can expect nighttime delays on Sunday-Thursday evenings.

Crews are resurfacing three sections of I-95 in Stafford:

  • I-95 northbound between Exit 140.5 and mile marker 141
  • I-95 northbound between Exit 144 (Garrisonville Road) and mile marker 146.6
  • I-95 southbound between the Prince William County line and mile marker 146.5

This $1.9 million project aims to provide a smooth, high-quality riding surface for motorists. Approximately 146,000 vehicles a day travel this section of I-95.

Paving Begins on I-95 Southbound on Sunday, July 8

Weather permitting, paving work is scheduled to begin on I-95 southbound next week between the Prince William County line and mile marker 145 at the Aquia Creek bridge. This work zone will include interstate paving crews and workers performing ongoing bridge rehabilitation work on I-95 southbound over Aquia Creek.

Lane closures are scheduled to occur at the following dates and times:

Sunday, July 8

  • Two lanes closed 11 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Monday, July 9 – Thursday, July 12

  • Single lane closed at 9 p.m.
  • Two lanes closed from Prince William line to Aquia Creek bridge 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.
  • Paving work zone complete at 4:30 a.m.
  • Single lane remains closed at Aquia Creek bridge until 7 a.m.

Friday, July 13

  • Single lane closed at mile marker 145, at Aquia Creek bridge only, at 9 p.m.

  • Two lanes closed at Aquia Creek bridge 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

  • Single lane remains closed at Aquia Creek bridge until 7 a.m.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Stafford, Prince William, Traffic & Transit

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.