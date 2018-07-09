Bottle Stop in Occoquan tops Wine Spectator list

From an email:

Bottle Stop Wine Bar, located in Historic Occoquan, announced its multiyear selection to Wine Spectator’s Wine List Awards. The Award of Excellence is granted to restaurants whose wine list typically offers at least 90 selections, features an assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

“We’re honored to have been recognized for two consecutive years by one of the premier international wine publications for our wine program,” said Bottle Stop owners Emil and Kim Wigode. “Our Wine Spectator selection recognizes our team’s commitment to develop a wine list that rivals the top wine lists in Washington DC and solidifies our place among the best restaurants and wine bars throughout the DMV.”

To compliment Bottle Stop’s award-winning wine list, Executive Chef, John Swords is crafting a fresh entrée-focused menu comprised of seasonal fare and cuisine. Swords brings over a decade of fine dining kitchen experience most recently as Sous Chef at fellow award-winning restaurant Poplar Springs Inn.

The complete list of award winners is available online and will be published in the August 31 issue of Wine Spectator (available on newsstands July 17).

About Bottle Stop Wine Bar

Located in the Historic river town of Occoquan, the restaurant/wine bar offers diners a diverse selection of seasonal entrees, flat bread pizzas, sliders, and cheese & charcuterie boards. Owners Emil and Kim Wigode in consultation with Sommelier Nina Escobar, formerly of the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, select a constantly changing list of small production artisan wines, craft beers and whiskeys to pair with menu items or by the glass or bottle.

About the Wine Spectator Restaurants Award

Wine Spectator‘s Restaurant Awards represent everything from neighborhood wine bars serving small plates to opulent palaces with star chefs and elaborate tasting menus; however, the 2018 Restaurant Award winners all share one thing—a passion for exploring and sharing the world of wine. The Award of Excellence was only awarded to 2453 restaurants across the globe.