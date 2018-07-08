Walmart employees charged with embezzlement

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two Walmart employees [and both are charged with] stealing money from the self-checkout machines.

On June 28, 2018, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Deputy DeAndre Taylor responded to the Walmart located at 11 Village Parkway regarding a past occurred larceny. Store management advised that one employee stole $220 and another stole $400 from a dysfunctional self-checkout machine that was dispensing incorrect bills.

On June 20, 2018, the first employee, Kahmaad Sydeem Childress, 24, of Fredericksburg approached the self-checkout machine and paid $5 for a bag of sunflower seeds. The machine then dispensed four $20 bills. Childress made four more transactions, receiving a total of $400 from the machine. He did not advise management of the issue.

Childress then told a second employee, Daquan Rashad Dawkins-Horne, 25, of Stafford about the self- checkout machine. Dawkins-Horne made three separate transactions at the machine, receiving a total of $220.

Both suspects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $500 secured bond. They are charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.