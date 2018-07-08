Praise sounds for Prince William County’s official Bugler

WOODBRIDGE – At a recent meeting of the Prince William County Board of County Supervisors, Donna Flory was named as the Prince William County Volunteer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2018. Donna was nominated by Desiree Wolfe with the Office of Executive Management and the award was presented by Gail Macdonald, the county’s Senior Human Resources Manager, for Donna’s service as Prince William County’s official Bugle and Trumpet Player.

The award reads:

“Over the last two decades, Donna has played in various ceremonies and dedications in honor of Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day and 9/11. Her rendition of ‘Taps’ continues to bring dignity and meaning to these very important events. When asked to perform Donna has always answered ‘yes’ no matter the day. Donna has always said it was her honor and privilege to play for Prince William County employees and citizens as we honor those who died for our freedom. Donna’s time and talent has helped make each ceremony memorable, especially for those who have lost a loved one. For her ability to bring grace and reverence during the most solemn occasions we award Donna Flory the Prince William County Volunteer of the Quarter Award.”

Donna began volunteering as the Prince William County official Bugler in 1992. Her first event was the original dedication ceremony of Prince William County’s War Memorial.

Following the presentation, Donna thanked Desiree Wolfe for this very special nomination. Donna then acknowledged her longtime friend, Jane Beyer, and thanked her for getting her regularly involved in Prince William County events that honor those that have served our country and those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.