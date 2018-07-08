Nokesville man dies in crash on Route 28

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On July 7 at 6:11AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to Nokesville Road just north of Fauquier Drive in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a two vehicle crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford box truck and a 2002 Ford Ranger were involved in a head on collision in the above area. The driver of the Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the box truck was ground transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 2002 Ford Ranger was identified as Dylan Christopher DAVIS, 31, of Nokesville

The driver of the 2013 Ford box truck was identified as a 48-year-old man of Fredericksburg