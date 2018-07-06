Menu
Woodbridge
I-66 closures between Rt. 234 and Rt. 29 start tonight

Traffic
Potomac Local
July 6, 2018 / 8:27 am / Leave a Comment
Drivers headed south on U.S. 29 in Gainesville now use an elevated bridge to cross train tracks. The new separated interchange is expected to stop frequent train vs. car collisions in the area. [Photo: Uriah Kiser / Potomac Local News]

From the Virginia Department of Transportation: 

Overnight lane closures on eastbound I-66 between Sudley Road (Route 234 Business) and Route 29 in Centreville are scheduled to begin the night of Friday, July 6 and continue into the next week. Following this work, all lanes between Compton Road and Route 29 in Centreville will be shifted toward the inside median to create long-term work zones for construction on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project. 

Work is scheduled for Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7 between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., and Tuesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 12 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Details include:
  • Nightly lane closures of three left lanes of eastbound I-66 between Sudley Road and Route 29 in Centreville
  • Occasional 15-minute stoppages and slowdowns along eastbound I-66
  • Removal of HOV diamonds and left-side yellow edge line between Compton Road and Route 29 in Centreville
  • Work will not impact the Route 29 Centreville interchange
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs.
