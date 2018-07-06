I-66 closures between Rt. 234 and Rt. 29 start tonight

Overnight lane closures on eastbound I-66 between Sudley Road (Route 234 Business) and Route 29 in Centreville are scheduled to begin the night of Friday, July 6 and continue into the next week. Following this work, all lanes between Compton Road and Route 29 in Centreville will be shifted toward the inside median to create long-term work zones for construction on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project.

Work is scheduled for Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7 between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., and Tuesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 12 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Details include: